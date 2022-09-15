FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Rocky Mountain Arsenal employee briefs Michael Reheuser, director of installation services and deputy chief of staff for G-9 headquarters for the Department of the Army, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Basin A Neck treatment system location. The Basin A Neck treatment system is one of five groundwater treatment facility locations on Rocky Mountain Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7429792
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-ON894-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Installation Services Director visits Fort Carson [Image 4 of 4], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Installation Services Director visits Fort Carson
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT