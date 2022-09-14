FORT CARSON, Colo. — Michael Reheuser, director of installation services and deputy chief of staff for G-9 headquarters for the Department of the Army, views a map Sept. 14, 2022, where a new fire station will be placed by Gate 6. Tom Joyce, deputy garrison commander, points out details about the new fire station project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:45 Photo ID: 7429789 VIRIN: 220914-A-ON894-001 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 6.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Installation Services Director visits Fort Carson [Image 4 of 4], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.