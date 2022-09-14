Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Installation Services Director visits Fort Carson

    Army Installation Services Director visits Fort Carson

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Scott Nelson, director of Emergency Services and commander of 759th Military Police Battalion, briefs Michael Reheuser, director of installation services and deputy chief of staff for G-9 headquarters for the Department of the Army, about Turkey Creek’s emergency services and how they help the surrounding areas Sept. 14, 2022.

