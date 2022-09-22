CFAY Commemorates Bells Across America Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2022) Guests and Gold Star family members present floral tributes during a Bells Across America ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

