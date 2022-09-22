CFAY Commemorates Bells Across America Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2022) Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), delivers remarks during a Bells Across America ceremony at CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)
