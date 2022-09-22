Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Commemorates Bells Across America Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    CFAY Commemorates Bells Across America Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2022) Sailors present a floral tribute during a Bells Across America ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    Gold Star
    CFAY
    CNRJ
    Bells Across America

