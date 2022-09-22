YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2022) Cdr. David Kim, command chaplain onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), delivers the invocation during a Bells Across America ceremony in honor of fallen service members at CFAY. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 02:56 Photo ID: 7429271 VIRIN: 220922-N-RG232-1094 Resolution: 4033x2684 Size: 3.34 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Commemorates Bells Across America Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.