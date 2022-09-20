JMSDF Operate Alongside DESRON 15 aboard USS Ronald Reagan

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) A liaison officer from Commander, Escort Division (CCD) 1, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), communicates maritime tactics with Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 staff member Lt. Jeffrey Lee from Wells, Maine, in the sea combat watch floor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Katherine Serrano)

