    JMSDF Operate Alongside DESRON 15 aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 1 of 7]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Lt. Mark Owen, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and liaison officers from Commander, Escort Division (CCD) 1, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), discuss surface-force maritime tactics in the sea combat watch floor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 23:29
    Photo ID: 7428847
    VIRIN: 220920-N-YQ181-1013
    Resolution: 3745x2437
    Size: 891.81 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Operate Alongside DESRON 15 aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    DESRON 15

