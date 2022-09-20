JMSDF Operate Alongside DESRON 15 aboard USS Ronald Reagan

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Lt. Mark Owen, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and liaison officers from Commander, Escort Division (CCD) 1, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), discuss surface-force maritime tactics in the sea combat watch floor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

Date Taken: 09.20.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA