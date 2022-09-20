PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Liaison officers from Commander, Escort Division (CCD) 1, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), discuss surface-force maritime tactics with Lt. Jeffrey Lee from Wells, Maine, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, in the sea combat watch floor aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 23:29 Photo ID: 7428848 VIRIN: 220920-N-YQ181-1034 Resolution: 4808x3087 Size: 990.9 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF Operate Alongside DESRON 15 aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.