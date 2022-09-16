Luke AFB holds 24-hour POW/MIA vigil

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a 24-hour POW/MIA vigil, Sept. 15, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants ran with the POW/MIA flag for set time periods, while the names of service members were read out by volunteers in honor of those missing in action and prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

