    Luke AFB holds 24-hour POW/MIA vigil [Image 3 of 6]

    Luke AFB holds 24-hour POW/MIA vigil

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a 24-hour POW/MIA vigil, Sept. 15, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. National POW/MIA Recognition Day, held every year on the third Friday of September, recognizes service members who were held captive and returned, and those who are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 19:06
    Photo ID: 7428546
    VIRIN: 220915-F-VE235-1083
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB holds 24-hour POW/MIA vigil [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    luke afb
    pow
    mia
    vigil
    24-hour

