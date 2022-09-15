U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing carry the POW/MIA flag during a vigil, Sept. 15, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Participants ran with the POW/MIA flag for set time periods, while the names of missing service members were read aloud by volunteers in honor of those missing in action and prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 19:07
|Photo ID:
|7428550
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-VE235-1151
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB holds 24-hour POW/MIA vigil [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
