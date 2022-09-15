A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 56th Fighter Wing reads out the names of missing service members during a POW/MIA vigil, Sept. 15, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. National POW/MIA Recognition Day, held every year on the third Friday of September, recognizes service members who were held captive and returned, and those who are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 19:06 Photo ID: 7428545 VIRIN: 220915-F-VE235-1142 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 914.11 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB holds 24-hour POW/MIA vigil [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.