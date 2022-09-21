Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump from the C-147A for a demonstration jump on to the USS Midway in San Diego, California on 21 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in San Diego in preparation for the Miramar Airshow 24- 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 17:38
|Photo ID:
|7428366
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-id671-269
|Resolution:
|5006x7509
|Size:
|34.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT