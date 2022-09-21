The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump from the C-147A for a demonstration jump on to the USS Midway in San Diego, California on 21 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in San Diego in preparation for the Miramar Airshow 24- 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

Date Taken: 09.21.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US