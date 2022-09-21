Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego [Image 5 of 6]

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team line up for the crowd after a demonstration jump on the USS Midway in San Diego, California on 21 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in San Diego in preparation for the Miramar Airshow 24- 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

