The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Orozco of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute for a demonstration jump on the USS Midway in San Diego, California on 21 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in San Diego in preparation for the Miramar Airshow 24- 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US