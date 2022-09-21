Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O'Rourke of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute for a demonstration jump on the USS Midway in San Diego, California on 21 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in San Diego in preparation for the Miramar Airshow 24- 25 September. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 17:38
|Photo ID:
|7428363
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-id671-983
|Resolution:
|5255x7882
|Size:
|24.48 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT