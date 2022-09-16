More than 30 service members attended “The Joy of Painting” art and relaxation event at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Sept. 16. Some took advantage of the center’s outside tables for a more “plein air” experience.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:21 Photo ID: 7428188 VIRIN: 220921-A-IT218-005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.84 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.