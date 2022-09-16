More than 30 service members attended “The Joy of Painting” art and relaxation event at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Sept. 16. Some took advantage of the center’s outside tables for a more “plein air” experience.
Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members
