Service members gather art supplies during “The Joy of Painting” art and relaxation event at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Sept. 16.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 16:21
|Photo ID:
|7428187
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-IT218-004
|Resolution:
|5784x3855
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT