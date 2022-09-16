Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members

    Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Service members gather art supplies during “The Joy of Painting” art and relaxation event at the Hobson Recreation Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Sept. 16.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:21
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    target_readyandresilient

