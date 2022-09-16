Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:21 Photo ID: 7428186 VIRIN: 220921-A-IT218-003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.06 MB Location: CA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.