Presidio of Monterey FAP, BOSS host art, relaxation event for service members

A Presidio of Monterey service member participates in “The Joy of Painting” at the Hobson Recreation Center, PoM, Calif., Sept. 16. Better Opportunities for Single Service Members and Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program hosted the event. Participants also drew and colored.
|09.16.2022
|09.21.2022 16:21
|7428185
|220921-A-IT218-002
|5405x3614
|4.9 MB
|CA, US
|0
|0
