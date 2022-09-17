Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday

    Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A piano is burned during the 75th Air Force Ball at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2022. Piano burns are a tradition dating back to the earliest days of the Royal Air Force and have become a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Air Combat Command
    birthday
    tradition
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

