A piano is burned during the 75th Air Force Ball at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2022. Piano burns are a tradition dating back to the earliest days of the Royal Air Force and have become a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:57 Photo ID: 7427600 VIRIN: 220917-F-HU126-1341 Resolution: 8024x5349 Size: 28.43 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.