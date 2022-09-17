A piano is burned during the 75th Air Force Ball at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2022. Piano burns are a tradition dating back to the earliest days of the Royal Air Force and have become a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7427600
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-HU126-1341
|Resolution:
|8024x5349
|Size:
|28.43 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT