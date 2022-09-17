Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday

    Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Cook, 23rd Wing commander, left, and Col. Timothy Hood, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing commander, stand for a prayer during the 75th Air Force Ball at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2022. The ball brought Team Moody and their families together to celebrate 75 years of airpower. The Air Force was established through the National Security Act on Sept. 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:56
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    birthday
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

