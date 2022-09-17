Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron tells the history of piano burns during the 75th Air Force Ball at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2022. Piano burns are a tradition dating back to the earliest days of the Royal Air Force and have become a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

