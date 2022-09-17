Team Moody celebrates 75th Air Force birthday

U.S. Air Force Airmen and their families attend the 75th Air Force Ball at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2022. The ball brought Team Moody and their families together to celebrate 75 years of airpower. The Air Force was established through the National Security Act on Sept. 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US