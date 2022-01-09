Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen recognized at Louisville Slugger Field

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen recognized at Louisville Slugger Field

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air, throws the ceremonial first pitch during a Louisville Bats baseball game at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 1, 2022. The event was part of a “Hometown Hero” program that honored 16 Kentucky Air National Guardsmen who deployed across the state for disaster response following a Category 4 tornado and massive flooding that claimed more than 100 lives in the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

