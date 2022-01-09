Kentucky Air Guardsmen recognized at Louisville Slugger Field

Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air, administers the oath of enlistment to a group of Air Force recruits in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 1, 2022, as part of a “Hometown Hero” event during a Louisville Bats baseball game at Louisville Slugger Field. The event was held in honor of 16 Kentucky Air National Guardsmen who deployed across the state for disaster response following a Category 4 tornado and massive flooding that claimed more than 100 lives in the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

