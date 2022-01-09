A group of Kentucky Air National Guardsmen pose for a photo with “Buddy Bat,” the Louisville Bats baseball team mascot, during a “Hometown Hero” event at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 1, 2022. The event was held in honor of 16 Kentucky Air National Guardsmen who deployed across the state for disaster response following a Category 4 tornado and massive flooding that claimed more than 100 lives in the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:13 Photo ID: 7427342 VIRIN: 220901-Z-ZW877-0041 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.89 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen recognized at Louisville Slugger Field [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.