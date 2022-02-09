A group of 16 Kentucky Air National Guardsmen receive accolades from the crowd as part of a “Hometown Hero” event during a Louisville Bats baseball game at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 1, 2022. The event was held in honor of the Airmen, who deployed across Kentucky for disaster response following a Category 4 tornado and massive flooding that claimed more than 100 lives in the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:13 Photo ID: 7427345 VIRIN: 220902-Z-ZW877-0402 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 3.54 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen recognized at Louisville Slugger Field [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.