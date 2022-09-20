Charlie Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Ashly Zambrano with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, awaits further instruction during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Receiving is the recruits first day at MCRD San Diego, where they were checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home, and issued gear. Zambrano was recruited out of Riverside, California, with Recruiting Substation La Puente. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

