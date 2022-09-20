Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14]

    Charlie Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Ashly Zambrano with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, awaits further instruction during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Receiving is the recruits first day at MCRD San Diego, where they were checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home, and issued gear. Zambrano was recruited out of Riverside, California, with Recruiting Substation La Puente. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7426370
    VIRIN: 220919-M-CA809-1942
    Resolution: 5409x3043
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT