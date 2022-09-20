Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Receiving [Image 12 of 14]

    Charlie Company Receiving

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, inspect new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Drill instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding with the receiving process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:50
    Photo ID: 7426368
    VIRIN: 220919-M-CA809-1839
    Resolution: 3911x2201
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

