A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, inspect new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Drill instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding with the receiving process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7426368
|VIRIN:
|220919-M-CA809-1839
|Resolution:
|3911x2201
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT