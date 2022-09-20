A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Receiving Company, Support Battalion, inspect new recruits’ belongings during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Drill instructors took the time to ensure all contraband was confiscated before proceeding with the receiving process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:50 Photo ID: 7426368 VIRIN: 220919-M-CA809-1839 Resolution: 3911x2201 Size: 6.28 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.