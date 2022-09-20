Charlie Company Receiving

New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are instructed to move faster during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Receiving is the recruits' first day at MCRD San Diego, where they were checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home, and issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

