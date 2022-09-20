Charlie Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Kristen Ringo with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, awaits further instruction during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Receiving is the recruits' first day at MCRD San Diego, where they were checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home, and issued gear. Ringo was recruited out of Houston, Taxes, with Recruiting Substation Beaumont. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

