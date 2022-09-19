Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. delivers a keynote address on the state of the Air Force during the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 07:57 Photo ID: 7425014 VIRIN: 220919-F-LE393-0228 Resolution: 5442x3621 Size: 2.65 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown gives keynote speech at ASC22 [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.