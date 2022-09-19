CSAF Brown gives keynote speech at ASC22

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. delivers a keynote address on the state of the Air Force during the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

