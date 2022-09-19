Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 07:57 Photo ID: 7425003 VIRIN: 220919-F-LE393-0046 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.44 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CSAF Brown gives keynote speech at ASC22 [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.