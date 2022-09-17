USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) JS Amagiri (DD 154) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sails alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 17. The U.S. Navy and the JMSDF routinely conduct naval exercises together, strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

