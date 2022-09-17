Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors from Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, observe flight operations from the flag bridge of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 04:31
    Photo ID: 7424813
    VIRIN: 220917-N-YQ181-2021
    Resolution: 4884x3251
    Size: 731.17 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Carrier Strike Group 5 Hosts JMSDF Liaison Officers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Underway
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Joint Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT