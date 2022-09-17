USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors from Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, observe flight operations from the flag bridge of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

