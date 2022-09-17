PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) Capt. Justin Harts, Deputy Commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, left, and Capt. Horikawa Yuji, Commodore Escort Division (CCD1) Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, observe JS Amagiri (DD 154) sail alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 04:31
|Photo ID:
|7424815
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-YQ181-2046
|Resolution:
|4928x2772
|Size:
|920.64 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and JS Amagiri (DD 154) conduct joint operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Carrier Strike Group 5 Hosts JMSDF Liaison Officers
