    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) JS Amagiri (DD 154) of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sails alongside the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 17. The U.S. Navy and the JMSDF routinely conduct naval exercises together, strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 04:31
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts joint operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Underway
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

