Air Force celebrates 75 Years

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st Training Wing command chief, delivers remarks during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the IP Casino Resort Spa at Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 17, 2022. The event, which celebrated the Air Force's 75th birthday, also included a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

