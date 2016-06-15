Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force celebrates 75 Years

    Air Force celebrates 75 Years

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Retired General Robin Rand recognizes Airmen during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the IP Casino Resort Spa at Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 17, 2022. The event, which celebrated the Air Force's 75th birthday, also included a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2016
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 18:22
    Photo ID: 7424464
    VIRIN: 220917-F-BD983-1174
    Resolution: 5026x3257
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    TAGS

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Ball
    75th Air Force Birthday Celebration"

