U.S. Air Force Retired General Robin Rand delivers a toast during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the IP Casino Resort Spa at Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 17, 2022. The event, which celebrated the Air Force's 75th birthday, also included a cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 18:22
|Photo ID:
|7424463
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-BD983-1185
|Resolution:
|2934x2050
|Size:
|515.69 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force celebrates 75 Years [Image 11 of 11], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT