Air Force celebrates 75 Years

Jim Bailey, 334th Training Squadron instructor, and U.S. Air Force Airman Tyrone Bennett, 81st Security Forces Squadron entry controller, represent the oldest and youngest Airman in attendance for the cake cutting ceremony during the Keesler Air Force Ball inside the IP Casino Resort Spa at Biloxi, Mississippi, Sept. 17, 2022. The event celebrated the Air Force's 75th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

