CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554)

220919-N-EL850-1142 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 performs a flyover of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during combined operations with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and the Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 19, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143 Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Avis)

