220919-N-EL850-1093 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) The Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) transits the Adriatic Sea during combined operations with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Sept. 19, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7424286 VIRIN: 220919-N-EL850-1093 Resolution: 5436x3883 Size: 845.47 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.