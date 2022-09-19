Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) [Image 3 of 8]

    CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220919-N-EL850-1093 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) The Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) transits the Adriatic Sea during combined operations with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Sept. 19, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Avis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7424286
    VIRIN: 220919-N-EL850-1093
    Resolution: 5436x3883
    Size: 845.47 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

