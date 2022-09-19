CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554)

220919-N-ZG822-1131 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) Sailors wave to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) during combined operations with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and the Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 19, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

