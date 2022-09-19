Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) [Image 5 of 8]

    CSG-10 Combined Operations with ITS Caio Duilio (D 554)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220919-N-EL850-1215 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 performs a flyover of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during combined operations with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and the Orizzonte-class destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 19, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143 Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Avis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7424288
    VIRIN: 220919-N-EL850-1215
    Resolution: 3173x4442
    Size: 660.46 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

